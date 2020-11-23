S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.71. 20,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.86 and its 200-day moving average is $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

