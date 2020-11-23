S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $338.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

