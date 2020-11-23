Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Square were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,551,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

NYSE:SQ traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.76. 298,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,501,824. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

