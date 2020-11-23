SSE’s (SSEZY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.