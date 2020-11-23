STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
