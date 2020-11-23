STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.