Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £1,260 ($1,646.20). Also, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,000 over the last 90 days.

LON:SGC traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.78). 1,532,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.68.

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

