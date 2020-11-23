Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) PT Raised to GBX 80

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.68.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52). Also, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,000 over the last quarter.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

