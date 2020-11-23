Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.35.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.54. 158,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.