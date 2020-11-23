Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $849,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 41.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

