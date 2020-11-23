Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387,876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.03% of Steel Dynamics worth $62,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.