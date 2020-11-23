Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Desjardins currently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $45.43 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 184,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

