Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price objective cut by Haywood Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGI. Laurentian cut their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

