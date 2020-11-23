Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) alerts:

SGI stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. Superior Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.