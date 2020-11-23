sUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $686,482.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $686,482.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00163737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.01006596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00191583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00096900 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 105,299.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006834 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

