Sushi (SUSHI) Price Up 200.2% Over Last 24 Hours

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00163737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.01006596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00191583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00096900 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 105,299.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

