Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

