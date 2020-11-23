TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$23.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.65.

Shares of IMO opened at C$22.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

