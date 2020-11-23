Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE:TECK opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 33.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 524,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 130,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

