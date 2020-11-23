Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.13 ($3.69).

O2D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of O2D traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €2.34 ($2.75). 2,116,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

