Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 2.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.45. 19,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,057. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.69 and its 200 day moving average is $167.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,771. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

