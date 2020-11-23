Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 101,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

