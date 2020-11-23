Telemark Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Novanta comprises about 2.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Novanta worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,065. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.