Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $9.17 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. 562,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,828,422. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

