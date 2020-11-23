Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,774,000. Anaplan makes up 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,119. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

