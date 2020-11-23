Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 275.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 324,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939,419. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,887,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock worth $196,307,088 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

