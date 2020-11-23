Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.52. 39,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,993. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $216.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.59. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

