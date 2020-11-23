Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. 184,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,205. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

