Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

ZM stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.73. The company had a trading volume of 220,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

