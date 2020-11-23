Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after buying an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after buying an additional 1,878,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.26. 231,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,549,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.