Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 2.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 1.45% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $866,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 140,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,740 shares of company stock worth $5,692,103 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.