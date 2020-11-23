Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 6,820,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Telesites from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Telesites alerts:

OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Telesites has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.