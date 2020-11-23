Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Teradyne by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 192,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.09. 16,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,638. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $107.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

