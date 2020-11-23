Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRVCF. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

TRVCF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

