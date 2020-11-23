Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.49% of Texas Roadhouse worth $62,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,588. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.