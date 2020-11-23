The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

