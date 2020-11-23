The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $202.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

