The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.28.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.