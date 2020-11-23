The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IRL stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 780.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,841 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 36.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 125,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 23.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

