The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,756 shares of company stock valued at $51,606,008 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE PG traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $138.62. 82,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

