The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,751. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.