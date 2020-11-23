Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oracle were worth $69,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

