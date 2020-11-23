Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 119,982 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,982 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.42% of CDW worth $71,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CDW by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CDW by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in CDW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CDW by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW opened at $131.95 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

