Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,244 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

UNH stock opened at $334.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.99. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

