Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kemper were worth $80,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

