Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $58.52 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.64% of Universal Health Services worth $58,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS opened at $130.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

