Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $64.64 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $64,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $230,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

