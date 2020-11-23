Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $69.14 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $69,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $267.12 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders sold a total of 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

