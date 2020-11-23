Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $72.56 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $72,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,276,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $3,074,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,728,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $315.73 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

