Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $77.82 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Humana worth $77,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Humana by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

NYSE:HUM opened at $406.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.69 and its 200 day moving average is $404.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

