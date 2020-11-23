Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $237.36 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $247.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

